Mike brought the Air Jordan VII out during the Summer Olympics in ’92. His red, white and blue colorway made the VIIs an instant classic.

25 years later the VIIs are back for summer in a new ‘way. The “Pure Platinum” joints, featuring white, metallic silver and platinum hits, bring back the suede and leather upper that MJ originally got buckets in.

These drop on June 3 for $190 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike