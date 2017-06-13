Michael Jordan started the 1998 Finals in the Air Jordan XIII, in black and red. Then he hit the shot that secured his sixth title, in the Air Jordan XIV, also in black and red. That shot came in Game 6, making the XIV into an all-time classic, just off the strength of the most famous stepback jumpshot in NBA history.

That series linked the Air Jordan XIII and XIV together forever.

Now Jordan Brand’s doing it big to honor those two silhouettes, releasing them for the newest Defining Moments Package.

The box that the XIIIs and XIVs come in features the play that Phil Jackson drew up during Game 6 of the ’98 NBA Finals. There’s gold on both sneakers and also hits of red. Both the XIII and XIV have “They Can’t Win Until We Quit” written across the tongue. MJ said that while opening a bottle of champagne after beating the Jazz in ’98.

The XIII/XIV DMP releases tomorrow, June 14, for $500 on Nike.com.

