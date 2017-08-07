Michael Jordan’s last game, in Philadelphia, was a blowout. Allen Iverson scored 35 points and the Sixers won by 20. It didn’t matter, though. Everyone was there to say one final goodbye to Mike.

The April 16, 2003 matchup was highlighted by major starpower from Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Warren Sapp and Spike Lee. In front of them, and an adoring crowd that constantly cheered for him and showed the ultimate respect, His Airness scored a light 15 points in 28 minutes, wearing the Air Jordan XVIII in white and blue.

The XVIII, designed by Tate Kuerbis, was influenced by, of course, race cars, an old staple for MJ and a ton of his silhouettes. Kuerbis wanted to give MJ some more speed in his advanced age. So he built out the XVIII with air vents, a carbon fiber plate and a hidden lacing system. The suede and leather sneaker helped the XVIII stand out as a Jordan Brand sneaker.

Mike’s “Home” colorway became the XVIII’s most famous, largely due to that final matchup with Iverson.

That white and blue joint is all set to release in January 2018, according to reports. The “Home” XVIII will drop for $225 as the calendar turns.

Stay tuned for more release info as it becomes available.

h/t Nice Kicks