Bow Wow once showed up at Michael Jordan‘s house wearing Allen Iverson‘s kicks. Bad idea.

While guesting on Desus & Mero this week, Bow Wow told the hilarious story of when MJ threw out his Reebok Questions and then replaced them with a pair of Jordans. Starting at 2:00:

We talk to @smoss about the Bow Wow name, having multiple hustles, and the time Michael Jordan threw away his Iversons. pic.twitter.com/bkEDwspA5P

“Michael Jordan threw away my Allen Iverson sneakers when I stayed at his house. Me and his son, Marcus Jordan… Every time my tour came through the Chi, I would just stay at their house.

“I went over there with my AIs on, I woke up, and they was gone.

“This is a true story — Mr. Jordan came in there, I was sleeping on the floor of Marcus’ room, Marcus on the bed, whatever.

“He kicked me up like, ‘Hey, all y’all wake up.’ I swear to god. (Imitates Jordan holding up a pair of sneakers.) ‘Whose is these? And who has Duke shorts on in my house?’

“I love Duke. I said, Oh, and Marcus looked at me like, ‘Dawg.’

“I was like, Oh, those are mine, Mr. Jordan. He was like, ‘Yeah? I figured.’

“He threw ’em out. ‘Aye yo, get him some Jumpmans now.’”