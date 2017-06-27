Russell Westbrook is the first Jordan Brand athlete to win MVP since His Airness. So the Brand hooked him up with the “RW” Air Jordan XXXI. Peep the official description from the Jumpman:

The Air Jordan XXXI ‘RW’ honors Russell Westbrook’s unforgettable season with a design inspired by his favorite PE to date. Featuring a heel and sock liner with illustrated graphics that highlight the point guard’s most memorable moments this season, the AJXXXI fits the elite specifications of the sport’s best and makes a statement during his brightest moment.

The kicks are sold out. For the moment. Keep it locked for a restock.

Related

Russell Westbrook Delivers Heartfelt MVP Speech

Best Sneakers of 2016-17: Russell Westbrook’s Air Jordan 30.5

Photos courtesy of Nike