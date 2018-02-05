Justin Timberlake debuted the “JTH” Air Jordan III at yesterday’s Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. The sneaker, officially called the “Tinker” Air Jordan III, features Tinker Hatfield’s original sketch, including a lateral Swoosh. Hatfield, Nike’s most legendary designer, changed the course of sneaker history with the AJIII. He went on to design everything from the Air Max 1 to the Air Jordan XI and the Nike Air Mag. The III marked his first iconic silhouette.

When it dropped in 1988, the Swoosh that was part of the original design was removed. Now it returns 30 years later. And the special colorway is the second time that Timberlake has teamed up with the Jumpman. He had 2013’s “Legends of the Summer” silhouettes, which were super-rare Jordans decked out in red. Timberlake spoke to Nike about why he’s collaborating with Jordan again.

“First and foremost, I grew up idolizing Mike, and ever since we met, he and I have always had a great relationship,” Timberlake says. “Working together with his team to make shoes that we love was always something we wanted to do. So when we had success with the “Legends,” we knew we would have to find another great moment to do that again. This album, and really this specific performance, felt like the right, and even bigger and better moment to collaborate.”

“Mike is one of the few athletes, and now one of the few brands, that has been able to span across multiple generations,” Timberlake says. “‘Be Like Mike’ isn’t just a slogan, but a real state of mind that epitomizes and revolves around the greatest athlete to ever do it.”

More colorways of Justin Timberlake’s collab with Jordan Brand will be releasing throughout his upcoming three-month tour on the SNKRS app.

Photos via Getty, Nike