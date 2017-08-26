One of Bill Bowerman’s original designs was the Nike Cortez. The low-cut sneaker was built to be faster and more supportive than any other running silhouette of the time. Athletes wore them on the track in 1972, but soon after both men and women in Los Angeles started rocking them on the street. They’ve been a staple of the LA sneaker landscape ever since.

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar was one of those LA natives that was wearing the Cortez while he was growing up. And now Kendrick, who had previously worked with Reebok, has announced that he’s joining forces with the Swoosh, in a project that centers around the Cortez.

Kobe Bryant, one of Nike’s biggest endorsers, recently tagged Kendrick in an Instagram post that was related to the Nike Kobe AD Mid. Kendrick has also been wearing the Cortez while he’s been on tour for his recently released album.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Kendrick x Nike partnership.

Related

LeBron James on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN: “I Haven’t Stopped Listening”

Kendrick Lamar Thanks Paul Pierce on Behalf of LA