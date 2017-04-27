The Nike Kobe A.D. was once again on the feet of the Wizards’ John Wall and the Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas as each led their team’s to Game 5 victories and a 3-2 lead in their respective series. Wall continued to lace up his navy/white model while Thomas started off his game with his white/green model before switching over to the black/green pair.

For Chicago, Jimmy Butler wore a pair of his PE Air Jordan XXXIs for the second straight game after a stint in the new Jordan Ultra.Fly 2 while Dwyane Wade went with a white/red number of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 5. For Boston, Jae Crowder went with the “Cool Grey” Nike Kyrie 3 and Terry Rozier wore the adidas Harden Vol.1 “Imma Be A Star.”

Taurean Price was spotted in the adidas D Lillard 2, Markieff Morris went with another Nike Air Foamposite One and both Brandon Jennings and Dennis Schroder balled in the Nike PG1.

