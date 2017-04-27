-
-
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI, Terry Rozier: adidas Harden Vol. 1
-
Dennis Schroder: Nike PG1
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Jae Crowder: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One, Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Jae Crowder: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Taurean Prince: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Jose Calderon: adidas D Lillard 2, Brandon Jennings: Nike PG1
NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night
The Nike Kobe A.D. was once again on the feet of the Wizards’ John Wall and the Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas as each led their team’s to Game 5 victories and a 3-2 lead in their respective series. Wall continued to lace up his navy/white model while Thomas started off his game with his white/green model before switching over to the black/green pair.
For Chicago, Jimmy Butler wore a pair of his PE Air Jordan XXXIs for the second straight game after a stint in the new Jordan Ultra.Fly 2 while Dwyane Wade went with a white/red number of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 5. For Boston, Jae Crowder went with the “Cool Grey” Nike Kyrie 3 and Terry Rozier wore the adidas Harden Vol.1 “Imma Be A Star.”
Taurean Price was spotted in the adidas D Lillard 2, Markieff Morris went with another Nike Air Foamposite One and both Brandon Jennings and Dennis Schroder balled in the Nike PG1.
