LeBron James debuted a red colorway of his latest signature model, the Nike LeBron 15, as he took the floor as the Cavs’ starting point guard. James excelled at the role finishing the night with 34 points and 13 dimes. Dwyane Wade came off the bench to drop 11 points in a black and white colorway of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 6.

Staying with Li-Ning, the brand’s newest signee played a key figure in the Blazers’ win over the Pelicans. C.J. McCollum went for 23 in the Li-Ning YuShuai 11 while Damian Lillard scored 13 in his adidas Dame 4. Out in Los Angeles, Blake Griffin absolutely baptized Rudy Gobert while rocking the Jordan Super.Fly 2017 and we got a good look at Lou Williams’ PE model with Peak, the Streetball Master.

Check out all these kicks and more in our recap of Tuesday’s NBA sneaker action.

Related

Post Up: Record-Setting Night for the Pacers

Photos via Getty Images