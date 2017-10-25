-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII, Jayson Taytum: Nike PG1
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII, Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive PK 2016
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Jaylen Brown: adidas Dame 4
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive PK 2017, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Justin Holiday: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning YuShuai 11
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Kay Felder: Nike Kyrie 3, Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Joe Johnson: Jordan Ultra.Fly 2
Peak Lou Williams Streetball Master
Aaron Gordon: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
Jonathan Issac, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 3
Lance Stephenson: Q4 495 Lo, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Danilo Gallinari: adidas Explosive Bounce
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
Darren Collison: Nike HyperRev 2017
LeBron James debuted a red colorway of his latest signature model, the Nike LeBron 15, as he took the floor as the Cavs’ starting point guard. James excelled at the role finishing the night with 34 points and 13 dimes. Dwyane Wade came off the bench to drop 11 points in a black and white colorway of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 6.
Staying with Li-Ning, the brand’s newest signee played a key figure in the Blazers’ win over the Pelicans. C.J. McCollum went for 23 in the Li-Ning YuShuai 11 while Damian Lillard scored 13 in his adidas Dame 4. Out in Los Angeles, Blake Griffin absolutely baptized Rudy Gobert while rocking the Jordan Super.Fly 2017 and we got a good look at Lou Williams’ PE model with Peak, the Streetball Master.
Check out all these kicks and more in our recap of Tuesday’s NBA sneaker action.
