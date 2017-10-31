Karl-Anthony Towns really got into the Halloween spirit with an incredible pair of custom Nike Hyperdunk 2017s. Created by Kickstradomis, this design featured a “Friday the 13th” theme with Jason Voorhees holding the Swoosh like a giant machete.

KAT goes with the custom Nike Hyperdunks to celebrate Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/01J4kmFozp — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 31, 2017

Stephen Curry broke out a blue/black colorway of his hit Under Armour Curry 4 while Klay Thompson impressed with a blue/yellow number of his Anta KT3.

Mike Conley snapped more necks with another Air Jordan XXXII PE while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist went with a more stealthy option in the Air Jordan XXXI “Black/Metallic Gold.” The Nike PG1 continued to be a popular option on Monday night and Ed Davis wore a tough black/gum number. Rounding out the rest of the night in kicks, James Harden went with a grey/red version of his adidas Harden Vol.1 and Kristaps Porzingis had another 30 point game in his adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017 PE as the Knicks won their third straight.

