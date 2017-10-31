-
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXII
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan XXXI Low
-
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
Kristaps Porzings: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD X
-
Nene: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Patty Mills: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jonathan Isaac: Nike Kyrie 3, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive 2016
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII, Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning WoW All City 5
-
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Danny Green: Nike PG1, Jaylen Brown: adidas Dame 4
-
Danilo Gallinari: adidas Explosive Bounce, Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere, Alec Burks: adidas Dame 4
-
Clint Capela: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Kyle Anderson: adidas Crazylight Boost 2015, Jayson Tatum: Nike PG1
-
OG Anunoboy: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Ed Davis: Nike PG1, Jakob Poetl: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
-
Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Dion Waiters: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Wilson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Doug McDermott: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Jamal Murray: adidas Consortium Day One Crazy Explosive Low 2016
-
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Devin Harris, Rodney Hood: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Ian Clark: Nike PG1
1 of 35
NBA Kicks of the Night
Karl-Anthony Towns really got into the Halloween spirit with an incredible pair of custom Nike Hyperdunk 2017s. Created by Kickstradomis, this design featured a “Friday the 13th” theme with Jason Voorhees holding the Swoosh like a giant machete.
KAT goes with the custom Nike Hyperdunks to celebrate Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/01J4kmFozp
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 31, 2017
Stephen Curry broke out a blue/black colorway of his hit Under Armour Curry 4 while Klay Thompson impressed with a blue/yellow number of his Anta KT3.
Mike Conley snapped more necks with another Air Jordan XXXII PE while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist went with a more stealthy option in the Air Jordan XXXI “Black/Metallic Gold.” The Nike PG1 continued to be a popular option on Monday night and Ed Davis wore a tough black/gum number. Rounding out the rest of the night in kicks, James Harden went with a grey/red version of his adidas Harden Vol.1 and Kristaps Porzingis had another 30 point game in his adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017 PE as the Knicks won their third straight.
If you haven’t done so already, make sure to give us a follow on our SLAMKICKS Instagram to keep up-to-date with all the latest and greatest in NBA kicks.
Related
Post Up: Year of the Unicorn
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus