-
-
Derrick Walton: Air Jordan XXXI
-
E.C. Matthews: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Dillion Brooks: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Nate Britt: Jordan CP3.X, Manuale Watkins: Nike Kyrie 2, Justin Jackson: Jordan CP3.X
-
Malik Monk: Air Jordan XI Retro, Rashard Kelly: Nike Kobe XI
-
Chris Silva: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Grayson Allen: Nike Kyrie 3
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 9 Elite, Landry Shamet: Nike Zoom Huarache 2K4
-
Edrice Adebayo: Nike Kyrie 1
-
Kennedy Meeks: Air Jordan XXXI, Moses Kingsley: Nike Kobe XI
-
Jayson Tatum: Nike PG1
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Hassan Martin: adidas D Rose 7, Casey Benson: Nike KD 9
-
Kuran Iverson: adidas Light Em Up 2, Dylan Ennis: Nike KD 9
-
Lourawls Nairn Jr.: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Frank Mason III: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Bryce Alford: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Nick Ward: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Josh Jackson: adidas D Lillard 2, Miles Bridges: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Dustin Thomas: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Manu Lecomte: Nike KD 9
-
Ishmail Wainright: Nike KD 9, Elijah Stewart: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Jake Lindsey: Nike Kobe XI
-
Luke Kennard: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Sindarius Thornwell: Under Armour Charged Controller
-
Anas Mahmoud: adidas D Lillard 2, Xavier Simpson: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Anton Beard: Nike Kobe XI, Tony Bradley: Air Jordan XXXI, Daryl Macon: Nike Hyperdunk 08
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 9 Elite, Shaquille Morris: Nike Kobe XI, Landry Shamet: Nike Zoom Huarache 2K4
-
Jordan Bell: Nike KD 9, E.C. Matthews: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Derek Willis: Nike Kobe XI, Markis McDuffie: Nike KD 9
-
PJ Dozier: Under Armour Charged Controller, Matt Jones: Nike KD 9
-
Kyle Washington: Under Armour Fireshot Low, Lonzo Ball: adidas Harden Vol.1, Bryce Alford: adidas D Lillard 2, Jarron Cumberland: Under Armour Fireshot Low
-
Chimezie Metu: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Nick Rakocevic: Nike Kobe XI
-
Ishmail Wainright: Nike KD 9
-
Frank Jackson: Nike Kyrie 2, Duane Notice: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
-
Ike Anigbogu: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
1 of 31
NCAA Kicks of the Night
March Madness lived up to its name with a wild Sunday that saw a bevy of dope kicks amongst a sea of exciting games.
Some of the head turners seen on-court were the team editions of the Air Jordan XXXI on the feet of Michigan and UNC players, the adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Disruptor” on Lonzo Ball and several UCLA Bruins and the eye-catching green Nikes worn by Oregon led by Dillion Brooks’ Nike Hyperdunk 2016 PE.
Kentucky’s dynamic freshmen duo of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Detail” and Air Jordan XI “Space Jam” to help the Wildcats edge out Wichita State. And closing out, the adidas D Lillard 2 saw quite a bit of action with several players – including Kansas’ Josh Jackson and UCLA’s Bryce Alford – rocking team-flavored colorways.
Make sure you get caught up on your NCAA kicks with our latest sneaker recap.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus