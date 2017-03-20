March Madness lived up to its name with a wild Sunday that saw a bevy of dope kicks amongst a sea of exciting games.

Some of the head turners seen on-court were the team editions of the Air Jordan XXXI on the feet of Michigan and UNC players, the adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Disruptor” on Lonzo Ball and several UCLA Bruins and the eye-catching green Nikes worn by Oregon led by Dillion Brooks’ Nike Hyperdunk 2016 PE.

Kentucky’s dynamic freshmen duo of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Detail” and Air Jordan XI “Space Jam” to help the Wildcats edge out Wichita State. And closing out, the adidas D Lillard 2 saw quite a bit of action with several players – including Kansas’ Josh Jackson and UCLA’s Bryce Alford – rocking team-flavored colorways.

Make sure you get caught up on your NCAA kicks with our latest sneaker recap.

Photos via Getty Images