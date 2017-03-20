Some of Michael Jordan’s sneakers draw inspiration from motorcycles or cars because the GOAT loves high speed vehicles. In fact, he used to own a racing team. And back in ’06 he and Jordan Brand gifted all 16 members of that team with an exclusive Air Jordan IV colorway. The blue, white and black sneaker eventually became known as the “Motorsport.” The colorway became almost mythical and for a decade, sneakerheads have been in the love with them. They’re coming back this weekend.

Nike says the “white, black and sport royal aesthetic embodies the spirit and high speed competition that number 23’s style helped bring to the raceway.” The IVs feature full-grain leather, a Nike Air unit at the heel and forefoot for cushioning and impact protection and a classic herringbone pattern at the outsole for traction.

These drop on March 25, for $190.

Photos courtesy of Nike