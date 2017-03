When Jordan Brand brought the “Black Cat” back in January, they paid homage to MJ’s predatory playing style. After the legendary Tinker Hatfield designed the original XIIIs, he found out that “Black Cat” is what Mike’s closest friends used to call him.

Now JB’s bringing the “Black Cat” ideal to the XXXI. They release on March 11, for $185 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike