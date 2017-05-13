-
Air Jordan VIII, April 2003
Air Jordan XII, April 2004
Air Jordan III, April 2007
Air Jordan XII, May 2004
Air Jordan XIII, March 2005
Air Jordan III, February 2011
Air Jordan IX, October 2002
Air Jordan IX, February 2003
Air Jordan IX, March 2003
Air Jordan XII, February 2004
Air Jordan XII, March 2004
Air Jordan XII, April 2004
Air Jordan VIII Low, December 2010
Air Jordan II, January 2005
Air Jordan XIII, March 2005
Air Jordan XIII, March 2005
Air Jordan XIII, December 2010
Air Jordan XIII, April 2005
Air Jordan III, January 2011
Air Jordan XIII, October 2005
Air Jordan IX, October 2010
Air Jordan XI IE, June 2006
Air Jordan X, March 2012
Air Jordan XIV, March 1999
Air Jordan XV, November 1999
Air Jordan V, December 2006
Air Jordan V Low, March 2007
Air Jordan V Low, February 2007
Air Jordan XX3, March 2008
Air Jordan XX3, March 2008
Air Jordan XIII, February 2010
Air Jordan XIII, February 2010
Mike Bibby’s Best On-Court Jordans
The OG Jordan Brand member got buckets in a ridiculous rotation of PEs.
Back in 1997, Mike Bibby debuted the Foamposites made famous by Penny Hardaway before Penny Hardaway did. Right off top, we should’ve known that Bibby was out to prove himself as a legendary on-court sneakerhead. There’s a big difference in having rare sneakers that collect dust in the box and actually getting buckets in kicks that no one has seen. Because if you’re going to lace up exclusive Jordans, you’ve gotta be able to hoop.
And in Bibby’s 14-year career, he earned the right to have a dumb nice collection of Js. Career averages of nearly 15 points and 5 assists per game were backed up by iconic clutch shots and a no-fear attitude that nearly led the Kings to the NBA Finals in the early 2000s.
Throughout his time with the (Vancouver) Grizzlies, Kings, Hawks, Wizards, Heat and Knicks, the Phoenix-native was blessed with standard colorways of the IIIs, IXs, XIVs and XVs. Then he made statements in his low-cut II, Vs, VIIIs, IXs, XIIs and XIIIs. His rotation was bonkers. Most of his kicks were PEs, decked out with either his name or number.
Bibby, one of the OG members of the Jordan Brand family, wore the Jumpman for his entire career. And according to Fat Joe, he was dead serious about protecting his sneakers. Joe said Bibby once put him in a headlock for trying to jack some of his PEs.
“Mike Bibby literally yoked me up,” Fat Joe said a few months back. “I think he had a drink or two that day, and he don’t really drink like that.” If only we could’ve seen that happen…
To celebrate Bibby’s 39th birthday, check out the gallery up top to see pictures of a real ‘head.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
