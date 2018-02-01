NBA Kicks of the Night

Malcolm Delaney has been quietly having a strong sneaker season, but the Hawks’ guard may have just thrust himself into the sneaker crown race with his latest selections last night. Delaney went with double ‘Brons as he donned the “Ghost” colorway of the Nike LeBron 15 and then followed up with a throwback in the “ASG” Nike Zoom LeBron III. Fellow NBA sneaker king candidate, Lance Stephenson, debuted the “City of Flight” Air Jordan IX Retro which is slated to release on February 10.

A couple of players had memorable evenings led by C.J. McCollum. He debuted the new Li-Ning Sonic 6 model as he dropped a career-high 50 points in only three quarters of play. Terry Rozier, making his first career start for an injured Kyrie Irving, did so in style as he put up a triple-double in a custom pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. Out in Phoenix, rookie Josh Jackson matched his career-high of 21 points as he wore a new colorway of the Under Armour Heatseeker.

Peep the rest of the Wednesday’s kicks and let us know what you think of Delaney’s chances at the NBA sneaker crown and your thoughts on McCollum’s newest Li-Nings in the comments below.

Photos via Getty Images