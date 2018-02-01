NBA Kicks of the Night

Malcolm Delaney has been quietly having a strong sneaker season, but the Hawks’ guard may have just thrust himself into the sneaker crown race with his latest selections last night. Delaney went with double ‘Brons as he donned the “Ghost” colorway of the Nike LeBron 15 and then followed up with a throwback in the “ASG” Nike Zoom LeBron III. Fellow NBA sneaker king candidate, Lance Stephenson, debuted the “City of Flight” Air Jordan IX Retro which is slated to release on February 10.
A couple of players had memorable evenings led by C.J. McCollum. He debuted the new Li-Ning Sonic 6 model as he dropped a career-high 50 points in only three quarters of play. Terry Rozier, making his first career start for an injured Kyrie Irving, did so in style as he put up a triple-double in a custom pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. Out in Phoenix, rookie Josh Jackson matched his career-high of 21 points as he wore a new colorway of the Under Armour Heatseeker.
Peep the rest of the Wednesday’s kicks and let us know what you think of Delaney’s chances at the NBA sneaker crown and your thoughts on McCollum’s newest Li-Nings in the comments below.
-
-
Malcolm Delaney: Nike Zoom LeBron III
-
-
Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan IX Retro
-
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
-
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
-
D’Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 3
-
-
Spencer Dinwiddie: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
-
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Heatseeker
-
-
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
-
Jae Crowder: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
-
-
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
-
-
Taurean Prince: adidas Dame 4
-
-
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
-
-
Andrew Harrison: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
-
Malcolm Delaney: Nike LeBron 15
-
-
Ed Davis: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 6
-
-
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII
-
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Zoom Kobe 5 FTB
-
-
Elfrid Payton: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
-
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
-
Jarrett Jack: Nike Zoom Live II, Courtney Lee: Nike PG1
-
-
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
-
Channing Frye: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Hassan Whiteside: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
-
Courtney Lee, Jayson Tatum: Nike PG1
-
-
Michael Beasley: Nike LeBron 15, Marcus Morris: Air Jordan X Retro
-
-
Tyler Dorsey: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan X Retro
-
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
-
Kyle Kuzma: Nike PG1
-
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
-
-
Justin Holiday: Nike PG1
Photos via Getty Images