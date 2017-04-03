The KD9 Elite features a single layer of mesh to improve flexibility and it cuts down on extra stitching. The added Flyknit helps with containment and keeping the foot in place. Like the rest of Nike’s “Summer” pack, the KD9 features a gum sole and white accenting. This colorway also has a hit of blueish-green on the airbag.

These release on April 6, for $150 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike

