When we spoke with Kyrie Irving about his third signature sneaker, he told us “You’ll see the evolution of us going from the 1 to the 2 now to the 3.”

The evolution has created another silhouette that both fans and players other than Irving are wearing. Irving’s stunting with fresh ‘ways all the time, too.

The “Summer” Kyrie 3 has an off-white upper, light blue accenting and the signature for the Ky line, the curved outsole.

These release on April 6, for $120 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike

Related

Nike PG1 “Summer”

Nike Kobe AD “Summer”

Nike KD 9 Elite “Summer”