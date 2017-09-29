Nike’s gone all out for their official NBA gear. They’ve cooked up slides, sneakers, hoodies, shirts and a new app that brings fans closer to the game. But the biggest part of their puzzle was the on-court jersey.

They’ve unveiled three (of four in total) jersey designs for each team–the Icon, the Association and the Statement. The Association is essentially the home jersey, which is made up of white, while the Icon is made up of each organization’s dominant color–the away getup. The Statement, Nike says, “is inspired by the team’s desire to make a bold statement every time they step on the court.”

The Swoosh’s new gear went on sale today across the board. Scroll through the gallery above to see everyone from Paul George to LeBron James to Elfrid Payton to Jayson Tatum rocking the new Nike x NBA jerseys.

The world is yours, the world is yours. pic.twitter.com/YFe0209BSL — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) September 29, 2017

Photos courtesy of Nike