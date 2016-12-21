After a couple of close games in the early rounds of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, Chino Hills was able to squeeze out another victory on Tuesday night when it faced off against California powerhouse Mater Dei, who at the time was also undefeated with an 11-0 record, in the championship game of the tourney. The 84-73 victory gave the Huskies its 11th win of the season, giving them an 11-0 record so far while extending their winning streak to 46 games, which dates back to last season’s perfect 35-0 campaign. Led by the Ball Brothers, LiAngelo Ball (headed to UCLA next fall and who most recently dropped 72 points) and LaMelo Ball (headed to UCLA in 2018), Chino Hills is simply picking up from where older Ball brother, Lonzo, left them last season before working his way into the conversation for top pick of the 2017 NBA Draft after a strong start at UCLA this season. Lonzo is currently averaging 14.3 points, 8.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds, drawing comparisons to Jason Kidd, among other elite hoopers from the past. Another key player for the Huskies has been Eli Scott, a 6-4 wing who has committed to Loyola Marymount. Check out the video above from Ballislife to see how Chino Hills kept its streak alive last night.