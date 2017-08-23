Draymond Green was caught on-mic talking trash to Paul Pierce during the Warriors win over the Clippers in late February 2017. While Pierce was on the bench, Green could very clearly be heard saying, “Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that, you can’t get that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that, you thought you was Kobe?”

Green caught some heat on the internet and Pierce responded on Twitter.

73 wins and u thought u was gonna win a title that yr 😂😂😂3-1 lead oops — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 24, 2017

Green and the Warriors had the last laugh(s). They destroyed LA with a 50-point third quarter that night and then they eventually won the 2017 title.

Green recently linked up with Champs Sports to help a group of high school students defeat doubt. One of the students asked him about trash talk. Watch the video above to see the Warriors’ forward share the larger story behind what happened. The video ends with Green laughing, saying, “That one was good.”

Green has become one of Nike’s go-to endorsers. We caught up with Green to talk about being the face of the Nike React Hyperdunk 17 Flyknit. He’s also wearing the rare “Olive” Nike Air VaporMax in these videos with Champs.

Watch the video below to see the outspoken two-time All-Star speak about the doubters he faced along the way.

Videos courtesy of Champs Sports