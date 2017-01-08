Sierra Canyon has emerged as one of the top prep teams in the nation this season, thanks to a roster that includes UCLA bound forward Cody Riley, Arizona State commit Remy Martin, and candidate for top prospect in the Class of 2018 Marvin Bagley III. On Saturday night, Riley, a 6-8 forward, broke the backboard after he dunked the ball so hard that it tilted the rim to the side. Fortunately, he and Bagley were able to push the backboard back into place. Check out the dunk above, which was caught by our guys at BallisLife.