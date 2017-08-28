Summer leagues and pro-am competitions, like Seattle’s Crawsover League headlined by Jamal Crawford, are all about filling the gap in basketball between the NBA Finals and the start of the regular season.

While they’re mostly offense-heavy and predicated on giving fans a chance to see stars up close, that doesn’t mean the guys playing in them don’t want to win badly. As you can see in the video above, J Crossver’s latest game got a little chippy after the NBA vet got frustrated after he was on the receiving end of an especially hard foul.

Not too much happens after Crawford gets knocked to the ground at around the :45 mark, but it’s cool nonetheless to see an exhibition game with some real juice to it. As you’d expect, the new Minnesota Timberwolves guard took over in the second half to lead his team—which also had former NBAer Terrence Williams—to a W.

In the second game, Mason Plumlee made his Crawsover League debut alongside Seattle natives Spencer Hawes and Martell Webster as well as top Class of 2018 recruit Kevin Porter Jr., who’s committed to USC. Plumlee threw down some of his trademark reverse jams—one off a nifty give-and-go with Hawes—while Webster drilled a bunch of threes and Porter showed off the athleticism that made him a top-100 prospect.

Video courtesy of Ballislife