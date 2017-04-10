Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his new album, Rod Strickland, meeting Lionel Richie at a Jordan party, chillin’ with Anthony Davis during All-Star Weekend and much more. The Wild is available now!
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:
Related
Respect The Game Episode 48: Julius “Dr. J” Erving
Respect The Game Episode 47: Nathaniel Butler
Respect The Game Episode 46: Stanley Johnson
Respect The Game Episode 45: Michael Irvin
Commentscomments powered by Disqus