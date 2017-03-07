The SLAM Podcast Episode 43: Eric Devendorf

Former Syracuse point guard and current Orange assistant strength coach Eric Devendorf drops by the SLAM Dome just in time for March Madness. Eric talks about his transition from playing to coaching, ABCD camp and NCAA Tournament memories, who to look out for in the ACC Tournament, conspiracy theories, book reviews and much more.
