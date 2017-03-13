The SLAM Podcast Episode 44: 2017 NCAA Tournament Preview

With the NCAA Tournament upon us, we give our Final Four picks, teams to look out for, the top players in each region and which kids have the most to gain when it comes to NBA Draft stock.
Shoutout to Northwestern and Vermont.
