The SLAM Podcast Episode 44: 2017 NCAA Tournament Preview

By

With the NCAA Tournament upon us, we give our Final Four picks, teams to look out for, the top players in each region and which kids have the most to gain when it comes to NBA Draft stock.

Shoutout to Northwestern and Vermont.

audioBoom
iTunes
Soundcloud

Related
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Eric Devendorf
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Jamel Thomas
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Al Harrington
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Tim Frazier
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Spencer Dinwiddie
The SLAM Podcast Feat. George “Iceman” Gervin
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Jusuf Nurkic
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Kenny Anderson
The SLAM Podcast Feat. JJ Barea

Tags:

#2017 NCAA Tournament #Arizona Wildcats #Kentucky Wildcats #Respect the Game #Villanova Wildcats

Comments

comments powered by Disqus