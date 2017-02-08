The SLAM Podcast Episode 40: LaMelo Ball Drops 92

LaMelo Ball’s 92-point explosion has the internet going nuts, so we had to turn on the mics and give our take on what transpired. We discuss why it’s wack to hate on LaMelo and the Ball Brothers, the evolution of basketball and whether Lonzo Ball will succeed in the NBA.
Listen above and be sure to check us out on audioBoom, iTunes and Soundcloud:
