The last time we saw Zaire Wade, he was a 13-year-old hooper who was drawing praise from his pops. Now at 15, Zaire has grown and gotten better and looks more and more like dad on the court. Check highlights from Zaire’s freshman season at Chicago’s Mt. Carmel high.

