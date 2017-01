The Ball Brothers were at it again. Chino Hills rolled over Wasatch Academy (UT) 106-80 at the Rolling Hills State Preview held at Cerritos College in Cali.

LaMelo Ball finished with 33 points and 15 assists while his brother LiAngelo chipped in with 32. Chino’s next game is Tuesday against Etiwanda (CA). Check the highlights above.

