The Cavaliers wanted the sweep. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving made sure they got it.
The King: 35 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Uncle Drew: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined to score or assist 92 of the Cavs’ 102 points today
— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 7, 2017
With the Raptors knocking on the door in the fourth quarter, it was Kyrie that took over, scoring 11 straight to help Cleveland regain control.
Big buckets by Kyrie! #DEWxNBA pic.twitter.com/jiuoErqCQb
— NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2017
Kyrie is a bad, bad man. pic.twitter.com/yr2IYoxC00
— NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2017
LeBron did his part as well, hitting maybe the biggest shot of the game with just under 3 minutes remaining.
Dagger.
Peep the full game highlights above, courtesy of Ximo Pierto. Cleveland now awaits either Boston or Washington in the Eastern Conference Finals.
