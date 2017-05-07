The Cavaliers wanted the sweep. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving made sure they got it.

The King: 35 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Uncle Drew: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined to score or assist 92 of the Cavs’ 102 points today — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 7, 2017

With the Raptors knocking on the door in the fourth quarter, it was Kyrie that took over, scoring 11 straight to help Cleveland regain control.

Kyrie is a bad, bad man. pic.twitter.com/yr2IYoxC00 — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2017

LeBron did his part as well, hitting maybe the biggest shot of the game with just under 3 minutes remaining.

Dagger.

Peep the full game highlights above, courtesy of Ximo Pierto. Cleveland now awaits either Boston or Washington in the Eastern Conference Finals.

