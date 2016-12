Warriors head coach Steve Kerr¬†paid tribute to his former colleague and broadcasting¬†icon Craig Sager by leading Oracle Arena in a “moment of joy” instead of a moment of silence.

“While we considered a moment of silence, but we thought it more appropriate, given the way Craig lived his life and the joy he brought to so many people, to have a moment of joy instead,” Kerr said.

RELATED:

Craig Sager Has Died