The Professor and Mountain Dew have teamed up for the first-ever virtual reality video game to feature live action elements. The Professor kicks the game off with a crazy dribbling sequence while challenging you, the player, to match him bounce for bounce.

The game uses the latest in Room-Scale interactive tech, motion capture, combination of CG and Live Action, unique control scheme and spatial sound to create an immersive gameplay environment that includes the ability to challenge the Professor or just work on your virtual handles and jumpshot.

Dew worked with the very first Emmy award winning VR production studio, Secret Location, to create the game.

The game, which is challenging and addictive, will be released soon on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Google Daydream.

