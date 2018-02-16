Stephen Curry Didn’t Want All-Star Draft To Be Televised

by February 16, 2018

adam silver stephen curry all-star draft

Stephen Curry was initially against televising the All-Star Draft.

While guesting on ESPN’s The JumpAdam Silver paraphrased Curry’s reasoning for keeping the event off camera (starting at 1:41):

“I hear everybody on televising it. And I agree with Steph. He was the one who said, ‘Give us a break. We changed the format for the first time. Let’s see how it goes and then we can talk about televising it.’

“My sense is that already what we’ve heard—certainly from the media, even from the players themselves—is I think we could have a lot of fun around a draft.

“So if things go as we hope they will, I’m sure that’d be something we’d sit back down and talk to the union about.”

RELATED:
LeBron James, Stephen Curry Agree All-Star Draft Should’ve Been Televised

   
You Might Also Like
lebron all-star draft live practice
NBA

LeBron James Says All-Star Captains Should Draft Teams During Practice

7 hours ago
lebron james all-star game compete
NBA

LeBron James on All-Star Game: ‘Both Teams Are Going To Compete’

2 days ago
kemba walker all-star game
NBA

Kemba Walker To Replace Kristaps Porzingis In All-Star Game

1 week ago
NBA

Goran Dragic To Replace Kevin Love In 2018 All-Star Game

2 weeks ago
NBA

NBA To Donate $350K To Charity Of Choice Of Winning All-Star Team

2 weeks ago
stephen curry no-trade clause
NBA

Stephen Curry Doesn’t Regret Not Getting No-Trade Clause

2 weeks ago

TRENDING