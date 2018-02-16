Stephen Curry Didn’t Want All-Star Draft To Be Televised

Stephen Curry was initially against televising the All-Star Draft.

While guesting on ESPN’s The Jump, Adam Silver paraphrased Curry’s reasoning for keeping the event off camera (starting at 1:41):

“I hear everybody on televising it. And I agree with Steph. He was the one who said, ‘Give us a break. We changed the format for the first time. Let’s see how it goes and then we can talk about televising it.’

“My sense is that already what we’ve heard—certainly from the media, even from the players themselves—is I think we could have a lot of fun around a draft.

“So if things go as we hope they will, I’m sure that’d be something we’d sit back down and talk to the union about.”