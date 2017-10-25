Former NBA player Ben Gordon was reportedly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after he was involved in a confrontation with a woman on Saturday.
According to the police report obtained by the Journal News‘ Jonathan Bandler, Gordon locked the woman in his New York business and “began to destroy and throw everything.”
On the same day of his hospitalization, the Windy City Bulls acquired Gordon’s rights in the G-League draft.
More from the Journal News:
Just after noon on Saturday, police responded to a call for assistance at the store. The first two officers saw the distraught woman crying and shaking just inside the entrance, according to a police report.
She motioned that the door was locked and let them know Gordon was in the back of the business with a knife.
At least eight other officers soon arrived and Gramatan Avenue was shut down. A sergeant tried unsuccessfully to make contact with Gordon. A detective spotted Gordon through the glass with a box cutter in his possession, according to the report.
Emergency services officers then cut a portion of the glass door and got the woman out. Police then entered, found Gordon in the bathroom and handcuffed him. […]
The woman, who lives in Los Angeles, told police that she and Gordon had argued and he demanded she leave. She packed her bag but Gordon locked the door, according to the report.
She told police that during the argument, Gordon “began to destroy and throw everything” inside the business. She said she was not injured.
