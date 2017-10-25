Former NBA player Ben Gordon was reportedly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after he was involved in a confrontation with a woman on Saturday.

According to the police report obtained by the Journal News‘ Jonathan Bandler, Gordon locked the woman in his New York business and “began to destroy and throw everything.”

On the same day of his hospitalization, the Windy City Bulls acquired Gordon’s rights in the G-League draft.

More from the Journal News: