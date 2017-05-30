Nate Robinson only spent one season with the Bulls, but he made a lasting impression on fans and teammates alike while in Chicago.

Former Bull Carlos Boozer recently called Nate his favorite teammate of all time, adding that the 5-9 guard would bake the team cupcakes before every road trip.

Here’s Boozer talking about his former teammate on FS1’s “The Hang”:

“My favorite teammate was Nate Robinson in Chicago. Great teammate. Never got hurt, never complained. “And a fun fact about Nate Robinson if you guys aren’t Nate Robinson fans, every road trip, he baked us cupcakes for the road. “Straight up. The best teammate I’ve ever had.”

Do a little digging, and Boozer’s story is true.

Back in December of 2012, Booz posted a photo of Nate’s cupcakes with the caption, “Bomb Cupcakes Compliments Of @naterobinson!!! Most Thoughtful Team Mate Ever!!!”

