After examining Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury on Friday, the Cavaliers could seek additional compensation from the Celtics before completing the Kyrie Irving trade.
But as of Sunday afternoon, Cleveland had yet to request more assets from Boston, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.
Per a source, as of yesterday afternoon the Cavs had made no request to Boston for more on Kyrie-IT trade
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) August 28, 2017
Both teams have until Wednesday to either finalize the trade or extend the trade-review deadline.
