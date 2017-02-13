Last week, Charles Oakley was arrested at Madison Square Garden after a confrontation with security guards. The situation was said to be provoked by Knicks’ owner James Dolan. Since then, players have weighed in on the issue, and Dolan responded by banning Oak from future games.

Today, the NBA released a statement from Commissioner Adam Silver regarding the incident. Apparently, he talked it out with Oakley, Dolan, and Michael Jordan:

The NBA has released a statement about today’s summit. pic.twitter.com/aOGsAYPKzz — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 14, 2017

It seems they are making progress towards a resolution.

