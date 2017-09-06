Blazers star Damian Lillard has been working long hours on his second album this summer.

As we await its release, Dame DOLLA (Different on Levels the Lord Allows) is back with another rap entitled “No Worries” with cousins Danny and Duece.

Give it a listen and check out Lillard’s lyrics below (starting at 1:50):

Once upon a time, my name ain’t come up in discussions

These days, everybody claiming I’m they cousin

Some be talkin’ slick, stories by the dozen

Crazy how often it be the ones that I be lovin’

I be in denial, won’t admit it, but forget it

Who I’m kiddin’

A ribbon representin’

I’m the guy that they resentin’

In position, what commitment

Exposing all the forbidden

They usually throw shots and come and get resistance

I patrol the grape vine

They know a couple states mine

Barely be the prince, and I ain’t Will Smith or Tayshaun

Find me unbothered out in Napa trying to taste wine

Probably mad at me because they wife is trying to FaceTime

Don’t judge me though

I got a life to live

Not the kind of guy they got to cover for

I like to trip

Always take her back like a sucker though

Trying to right this ship

Built like that, a lot of muscle bro

On some Tyson sh—

