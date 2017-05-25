With the NBA Draft quickly approaching, teams and prospects are lining up workouts so GMs and other front office personnel can get a closer look at a player. One team and player who will not be meeting is UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball and the Boston Celtics, who own the No. 1 overall pick.

According to Celtics GM Danny Ainge, who appeared on “Toucher and Rich,” a local Boston radio show, Ball and his camp “politely said no” to a workout:

According to Danny Ainge on our show this morning, Lonzo Ball informed the Celtics that he will not be working out for them. #Celtics — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) May 25, 2017

Via ESPN:

“We tried to get [Ball] in,” Ainge told the “Toucher and Rich” program while Boston’s front-office staff traveled for a draft workout in New York that included Duke’s Harry Giles and Kentucky’s Malik Monk. “We don’t deal with [Ball’s camp] all that much. They didn’t show up at the combine, which is very common — many of the top 10 or 15 players don’t show up for the combine. … We just tried to get him in for a workout and they politely said no.”

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise. Following the Draft Lottery, LaVar Ball said that Lonzo will only workout for the Lakers. The point guard has been vocal about his desire to play in L.A., saying that he would rather play for the Lakers than be the No. 1 overall pick.

Related

Lonzo Ball Raps Over Drake’s “Free Smoke”