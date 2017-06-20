For the second year in a row, SLAM and Spalding teamed up to follow a top NBA Draft prospect as he prepares for the big night. This year, we tagged along with De’Aaron Fox while he worked out in L.A., went to the combine in Chicago and moved through the streets of New York City.

Check out the video above and be sure to read our full feature on the potential top-five pick.

