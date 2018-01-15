Dennis Rodman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of DUI according to the Newport Beach Police Department.
Rodman was pulled over for a traffic violation.
Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California https://t.co/o19J1VsBYl pic.twitter.com/aD98vSh5Ms
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 15, 2018
The Hall of Famer failed a Breathalyzer test.
Per the AP:
[Lt. Rachel] Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. She says he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.
Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn’t immediately know if he had an attorney.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus