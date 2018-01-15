Dennis Rodman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of DUI according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

Rodman was pulled over for a traffic violation.

The Hall of Famer failed a Breathalyzer test.

Per the AP:

[Lt. Rachel] Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. She says he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

 

Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn’t immediately know if he had an attorney.