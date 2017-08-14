Dennis Rodman recently looked back on his tumultuous stint in San Antonio, claiming that then-GM Gregg Popovich “hated” him and thought of him as “the devil.”

Rodman averaged 5.9 points and 16.8 rebounds in 1994-95, his second and final year with the Spurs.

Pop had The Worm shipped to Chicago, where he helped lead the Bulls to their second three-peat.

