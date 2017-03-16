Dwyane Wade has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season with a fractured right elbow.

Wade was injured while going for a rebound with 8:35 left in fourth quarter of the Bulls’ 98-91 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

An MRI on Thursday confirmed that Wade had a “sprain and a small fracture” in his elbow.

MRI showed small fracture in Wade's elbow. He's out for regular season. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 16, 2017

Wade said no surgery. "It sucks. It's not the way I would've written it. But it is what it is." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 16, 2017

Wade said he will be available for the playoffs, should the Bulls qualify.

Over 57 games this season, Wade averaged 18.6 points on a career-worst 43.4 percent shooting.