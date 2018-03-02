Dwyane Wade Working to Get in ‘Heat Shape’

Dwyane Wade‘s unexpected mid-season return to Miami forced the 35-year-old to do the necessary work to get back into “Heat shape.”

The future Hall of Famer admits that his body fat had increased while away from South Beach.

Dwyane Wade already ‘leaned down’ three weeks after being traded to Heat, but not done yet: https://t.co/6OVBlGCjAf — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 1, 2018

Heat president Pat Riley told Wade that it’s now “back to veggies.”

Per the Palm Beach Post: