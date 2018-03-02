Dwyane Wade Working to Get in ‘Heat Shape’

Dwyane Wade‘s unexpected mid-season return to Miami forced the 35-year-old to do the necessary work to get back into “Heat shape.”
The future Hall of Famer admits that his body fat had increased while away from South Beach.
Dwyane Wade already ‘leaned down’ three weeks after being traded to Heat, but not done yet: https://t.co/6OVBlGCjAf
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 1, 2018
Heat president Pat Riley told Wade that it’s now “back to veggies.”
Per the Palm Beach Post:
When Dwyane Wade was traded to Miami on Feb. 8, Heat president Pat Riley told the 12-time All-Star: “You just ate your last meal of pancakes with syrup and with whip cream and strawberries on top. We’re back to veggies.”
But Wade has made it known the Heat’s system asks more from him physically than the ones he was a part of in Chicago and Cleveland, saying Miami requires “more body movement for each player.” Wade ran an average of 1.6 miles in 23.2 minutes per game with the Cavaliers, compared to 1.66 miles in 22.6 minutes per game with the Heat this season.
“I’m definitely taking steps in the direction,” Wade said of working his way back into “Heat shape.” “Still got a lot of work to do, but definitely been working hard. When you put the work in, even when you get tired in games you just keep pushing through because you know you put the work in. I’m not there yet.
“It was what my sixth game [Tuesday]? It’s going to take me a little while to get there. I thought I played 35 minutes last night. I looked and it was 25. But I definitely have put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes to get to that point and I’ll be getting better as the year goes on.”