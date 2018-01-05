Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James would be his first pick in the All-Star draft, adding with a laugh, “so we could have a good relationship for the free agency.”

The NBA recently announced the first returns of the All-Star fan voting, in which Giannis led LeBron by just 7,336 votes.

Have you thought about who you would take first if you had the chance?

 

Giannis: “First of all, if my teammates are available, I’m going with my teammate.

 

“But if not, I got to go with LeBron James, best player in the world, so we could have a good relationship for the free agency.

 

“You never know, he might come play (in Milwaukee) [laughs].”

