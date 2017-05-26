Isaiah Thomas‘ incredible season came to an abrupt end when he tore the labral in his right hip during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

While discussing treatment options with doctors and training staff, Thomas made it very clear that he wants to return “not just at a normal level, at an MVP level.” Starting at 3:10:

“The plan is to play ’til 40, and all them doctors know that. “So whatever they got to do to help me to play not just at a normal level, at an MVP level. “That’s been what I’ve been on them doctors and that training staff about is: No matter what happens, let’s make sure I come back even better. And I will.”

IT was arguably playing at an MVP level for most of the season, playing all 82 games and finishing third in the NBA in scoring at 28.9 ppg.

After losing his sister in a single-car accident before Game 1 of the playoffs, Isaiah scored 23.3 points per contest, highlighted by a 53-point outburst in Round 2.

RELATED:

Isaiah Thomas Will Miss Remainder of Playoffs