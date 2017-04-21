Last summer, Michael Jordan said that Thunder guard Russell Westbrook reminds him of his younger self, and in many ways, the two are similar.

NBA legend Jerry West thinks the same.

Back on April 7, West said that Westbrook is a “reincarnation” of Jordan, and Westbrook might actually be more athletic.

“I always felt that maybe Michael Jordan was one of those unbelievably gifted athletes. “But we’re looking at a reincarnation of Michael Jordan who might be a little bit better in terms of athletic ability.”

While West primarily compared their athletic abilities, Jordan pointed out their similar passion for the game.

“Thirty years ago, that’s me,” Jordan said of Westbrook. “The attitude, trying to prove myself, showing so much passion for the game of basketball. “You see it in his play. You can tell he loves the game, he plays with energy and flair.”

