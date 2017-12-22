JR Smith and Tristan Thompson both downplayed the importance of the Cavaliers‘ Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors.

In a story by Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, Smith said Monday’s game against their rivals “holds no weight.”

Christmas Day games don’t mean much in grand scheme of things, and Cavs-Warriors isn’t any different. Except for the one time it really, really mattered to LeBron and Co. @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/RH6oJOHDAl — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) December 22, 2017

“I mean as years go on, we kind of just don’t really give a (expletive) about it no more,” Cavs reserve center Tristan Thompson told cleveland.com. […] “We definitely over the years, especially the first couple years, grew a strong dislike for them, but I think that’s just the nature of the game,” Smith said. “The matchups and whoever you guard and schemes, that’s all going to be totally different by the time we get to the Finals, so it don’t really hold no weight.”

RELATED:

Stephen Curry To Miss Christmas Day Game Against Cavaliers