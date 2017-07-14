The New York Knicks finally found their guy.

Former president of basketball operations, Phil Jackson, was fired over two weeks ago. Steve Mills, who served as general manager under Phil, reportedly assumed the new role, leaving a notable vacancy during a busy free agency period.

Kings executive Scott Perry has agreed to fill that void:

Sources say Kings VP Scott Perry and Knicks have come to agreement to become Knicks new GM — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) July 13, 2017

As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN further reports, the deal is still pending as the Kings are seeking compensation for allowing Perry to leave:

Sources: Deal is still pending the Kings and Knicks agreeing upon compensation to let Perry leave Sacramento. https://t.co/OWsG1lLKdj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2017

Perry has been the VP of basketball operations for Sacramento since April, helping to draft De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, and Harry Giles and sign veteran free agents George Hill, Vince Carter, and Zach Randolph. Prior to joining the Kings, Perry was the assistant GM in Orlando.

He got his start with the Detroit Pistons back in 2000. The team went on to win a title in 2004.

Thoughts on the hire?

