The New York Knicks finally found their guy.

Former president of basketball operations, Phil Jackson, was fired over two weeks ago. Steve Mills, who served as general manager under Phil, reportedly assumed the new role, leaving a notable vacancy during a busy free agency period.

Kings executive Scott Perry has agreed to fill that void:

As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN further reports, the deal is still pending as the Kings are seeking compensation for allowing Perry to leave:

Perry has been the VP of basketball operations for Sacramento since April, helping to draft De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, and Harry Giles and sign veteran free agents George Hill, Vince Carter, and Zach Randolph. Prior to joining the Kings, Perry was the assistant GM in Orlando.

He got his start with the Detroit Pistons back in 2000. The team went on to win a title in 2004.

Thoughts on the hire?

