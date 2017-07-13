As previously reported, the Knicks are interested in adding a veteran point guard to help mentor rookie Frank Ntilikina.

After signing Ron Baker, New York has very limited cap space, so they are exploring trade options and looking for players eligible for the veteran’s minimum exception. Per Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to a source, the Knicks are among a multitude of teams that have inquired about 31-year-old Ramon Sessions, who played for the Hornets last season. A source told The Post the Knicks inquired about Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe, whom Jeff Hornacek coached in Phoenix. Bledsoe is 27 with two years and $29 million left on his pact. The Knicks don’t have many trade chips except a future first-round pick and starting shooting guard Courtney Lee.

Thoughts?

Related

Report: Knicks, Rockets Working on Carmelo Anthony Trade Scenarios

Tim Hardaway Jr. Inks 4-Year, $71 Million Offer Sheet from Knicks