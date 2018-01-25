After selecting the 2018 All-Star teams on Thursday, LeBron James and Stephen Curry agreed that the draft should have been televised.

LeBron immediately took to twitter, saying the draft “definitely” should have been broadcasted live.

In response, Curry wrote that he’d be in favor of televising the draft next year.

Yeah I’d have to say that was legit! #nextyear https://t.co/fj4flo8lgq — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 25, 2018

RELATED:

Adam Silver: Televising All-Star Draft Would Put Players ‘In An Impossible Position’